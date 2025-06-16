TV News Couple Removes Their Wedding Rings, Catching Viewers’ Attention

A year after they announced their split following 14 years of marriage, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have ditched their wedding rings.

In recent weeks, the former couple and ITV This Morning co-hosts have been spotted with empty ring fingers, catching the attention of fans.

Despite previously telling a fan that she would not remove her engagement and wedding rings “because I am still married,” Langsford, 65, raised eyebrows when she appeared on the Monday, May 19 episode of Loose Women with a bare ring finger. Just days later, on the Tuesday, June 3 episode of GB News, Homes, 65, was spotted without his wedding ring. According to the Daily Mail, the broadcaster and journalist ”does occasionally remove his ring,” and was seen just days earlier without the piece of jewelry while attending the launch party of a new luxury raffle company.

Photo Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot

The former couple, who co-hosted This Morning together for 14 years, have ditched their rings a year after they shocked fans by announcing their split after 14 years of marriage. Holmes and Langsford married in 2010, but shared in a statement through their spokesperson in May of last year that “their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

“Just before we move on, we’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation,” Holmes later addressed their decision to split. “Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

In the year since announcing their split, both Holmes and Langsford, whose divorce hasn’t yet been finalized, have moved on with their lives. Holmes has sparked new romance with girlfriend Katie Alexander, 43. Langsford, meanwhile, is “really coming into her own now and is putting the heartache behind her,” a source told OK!.

“Ruth has had a tough year – but actually, she’s realised a lot of unexpected positives have come out of it… She’s learnt how to let her hair down and about the power of friendship – you learn who your friends are when you have a year from hell, and she has people around her who love and support her,” the source said. “It’s not what she would have wanted, of course it’s not. Divorce wasn’t in her grand life plan. But she’s realising that there’s a brilliant, exciting life after Eamonn. She’s really put the work in on herself, and she is looking amazing after her glow-up! It’s been heartbreaking, but now she’s excited about the future.”