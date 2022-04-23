TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

✖

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.

Thompson wants the court to terminate its ability to order spousal support for both parties. Whether or not there is a prenuptial agreement in place is not known. But, Thompson also wants both paties to pay for their own attorney's fees for the divorce. In other words, she doesn't want any exchange of money from either side for anything related to the split. Thompson wants a clean break.

The former couple's wedding almost didn't happen. Due to California's COVID-19 restraints, they moved their wedding location to Arizona. Thompson appeared on Extra to discuss the intimate details of their wedding and noted that while she was bummed they couldn't invite all of their family and friends, they decided to wed anyway.

"The day was perfect. Sadly we couldn't invite all our friends and family due to covid, but we didn't want to wait any longer to start our lives together. So a huge thank you to those that (were there) and made this day so special & (those that weren't there) who still made us feel so loved," she said at the time on social media. "To my family, I missed my siblings so much but am so grateful my parents were there to see me start the next chapter of my life with a man I met sitting next to on a plane! Life is an adventure and you never know where it'll take you but I'm so glad I get to do this ride with you."