Kang Ki Doong is about to say "I do!" The Reborn Rich actor, 37, is set to marry his non-celebrity fiancée this September, his label Hunus Entertainment confirmed on Aug. 16, according to Soompi. Details of the wedding are currently being kept tightlipped, but the South Korean actor will reportedly share further details closer to the wedding.

"Kang Ki Doong will be getting married this September," a statement read. "Kang Ki Doong is eager to share the news with his fans, so he plans to provide more details soon through his fan cafe or social media."

The identity of Ki Dong's soon-to-be bride is also being kept under wraps. All that is known about her is that unlike her groom, she is not a celebrity. It's unclear when the couple sparked romance, but they are said to be tying the knot after "a long period of dating." The wedding will reportedly be a private affair attended by family and close friends.

Ki Doong is a well-known actor who began his career in theater. He later transitioned to the screen, making his debut in the 2012 film Fatal, per his IMDb profile. He has since gone on to add numerous credits to his name across TV and film, including Moonlight (2016), Tomorrow, With You (2016), Fight for My Way (2017), Prison Playbook (2017), Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019), Melting Me Softly (2019), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), Our Beloved Summer (2022), Shooting Stars (2022), King the Land (2023), and more.

He has won acclaim for his role as Gongmyung Pil in The First Responders, a South Korean drama following a detective, a fireman, and a paramedic who work together to help people and solve cases. He is also well-known for his role as Jin Hyung Joon in Reborn Rich, a series adapted from the original web novel of the same name that centers around a man which murdered and reborn as the youngest son of the company he formerly worked for, allowing him to seek revenge on the conglomerate family. Ki Dong took home two Bonsang "Main Prizes" at the Scene Stealer Festival in 2023 for his roles in the shows, and also won in the Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama at the 2022 SBS Drama Awards for his role in The First Responders.