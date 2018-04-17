Tristan Thompson ‘Unsure’ of Future With Khloe Kardashian, Source Says

Tristan Thompson is reportedly still fighting to get back on Khloe Kardashian’s good side, despite the couple’s apparently positive facade on social media.

It has been a long week since videos emerged showing Thompson kissing another woman while his girlfriend lay at home, preparing to give birth any moment. The Kardashian family has yet to issue an official response to the scandal, though Kardashian posted a generally positive message on Twitter and Instagram, announcing that their daughter’s name is True Thompson.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” wrote the reality star. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Despite the positive spin, sources close to Kardashian have told InTouch Weekly that Thompson is still getting the cold shoulder from his girlfriend.

“Unfortunately for True, Tristan is unsure as to his future with Khloé,” the insider said. “He’s offered to spend his off days with Khloé and the baby and she said no. He’s offered to pay for two nannies and another assistant to help Khloé with the baby while he’s in the playoffs but she’s declined. He’s really trying to be as active and present as he can but Khloé tells him she’s got all the help she needs from her family.”

“Tristan is sorry for everything and never meant for any of this to happen,” they went on. Thompson was by Kardashian’s side in the delivery room on April 12, along with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, and their mother, Kris Jenner. However, it wasn’t exactly a pleasant family occasion for the NBA player, according to family sources.

“The Kardashians gave Tristan hell in the delivery room,” another source revealed. “Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] were side-eyeing him and didn’t even want him to be there. They basically didn’t speak to him at all and Kris didn’t even want him to hold his daughter.”

As for the video evidence of Thompson’s infidelity, the insider reiterated other reports about his excuse, claiming that the media has blown the story out of proportion.

“He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates,” they said.

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag.