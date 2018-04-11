Tristan Thompson Alleged Cheating on Pregnant Khloe Kardashian (Mostly) Breaks Twitter’s Heart

Reports of Tristan Thompson cheating on pregnant Khloe Kardashian hit fans on social media hard Tuesday evening.

The reaction was mostly of disgust and mourning as Twitter users considered the possibility that Thompson was not as committed to Kardashian as he had seemed, especially with her impending delivery of their baby girl. The 27-year-old NBA player was in New York City on Saturday night, ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game Monday against the New York Knicks.

In a video clip obtained by DailyMail, a man who appears to be Thompson kisses a woman in an NYC club. The outlet spoke to multiple other patrons, who said that Thompson and his teammates were in the club for two hours. Meanwhile, a TMZ video shows the same man and woman returning to the Cavaliers’ hotel in the early hours of the morning.

Fans were devastated by the news, taking to Twitter to express their disappointment in Thompson.

“Footage of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe… looks like Kanye is the only loyal n— in the family,” mused one user.

Footage of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe… looks like Kanye is the only loyal nigga in the family 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XDwrrDrIRo — 🧙🏾‍♂️ (@asvpwavyyy1) April 10, 2018



“Tristan Thompson too tall to be cheating in public,” joked another. “You the only 6’9″ n— in the club. We know that’s you dawg”.

Tristan Thompson too tall to be cheating in public. You the only 6’9” nigga in the club. We know that’s you dawg — Tev (@TevinsAGenius) April 10, 2018



Many users gleefully mocked Thompson’s performance on the basketball court, comparing his statistics as a player to his track record as a cheating boyfriend.

“Tristan Thompson out here cheating on his pregnant women like he not averaging 2.3 rebounds and -7 point per game,” wrote one person. “Disgusting.”

Tristan Thompson out here cheating on his pregnant women like he not averaging 2.3 rebounds and -7 point per game. Disgusting. — Blog Boyz (@CountOnVic) April 10, 2018



“Tristan Thompson is worse at cheating than he is at playing basketball that’s hard to do,” joked another.

Tristan Thompson is worse at cheating than he is at playing basketball that’s hard to do — Erick Shakur (@PacDaGoat) April 10, 2018



The overwhelming reaction, however, seemed to be one of cynical acceptance. Fans remembered the stories about Thompson cheating on his previous girlfriend, who was also pregnant, and rolled their eyes.

“Tristan Thompson, who cheated on his then pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian, was now caught cheating on a pregnant Khloe in the club this past weekend?!” asked one user incredulously. “The video is very suspect…” The tweet was accompanied by a GIF that read “*pretends to be shocked*”

Tristan Thompson, who cheated on his then pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian, was now caught cheating on a pregnant Khloe in the club this past weekend?! The video is very suspect… pic.twitter.com/v2n3MesIeW — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) April 10, 2018



“[F]inding out the same Tristan Thompson, who deserted his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian, has been caught cheating on Khloe who is now pregnant for him,” wrote another person along with an appropriate GIF of Michael Jackson.

finding out the same Tristan Thompson, who deserted his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian, has been caught cheating on Khloe who is now pregnant for him pic.twitter.com/RqDyMKyF2m — #LoveFromJand 🇳🇬🦅 (@jesuisjoy_xo) April 10, 2018



“Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe is the manifestation of how you get him is how you lose him,” declared a third.

Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe is the manifestation of how you get him is how you lose him. — Monique Judge (@thejournalista) April 10, 2018



One of the most viral tweets on the subject showed a screenshot of Kris Jenner’s latest Instagram post. In the comments, fans begged the Kardashian matriarch to “do something” about the scandal.

“Kris we need you on damage control!” one person wrote.

“Go do something with Tristan asap he is a disgrace to the whole Kardashian family,” added another.

None of the Kardashian family members have responded to the clips thus far.