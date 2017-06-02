Trisha Yearwood Talks Secrets to Her Successful Marriage With Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood shares the recipe for her successful marriage to Garth Brooks https://t.co/ONFSxAY8SP pic.twitter.com/U4lgXDGQCt — FOX Cinemas (@FOXCinemas) June 2, 2017

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for 11 years, and one secret to their successful relationship is the strong friendship they had built beforehand.

“We have been friends for such a long time. Our relationship is based on a very deep friendship that we’ve had, so we were in the position of knowing each other as friends before we ever went on a date,” Yearwood recently told The Huffington Post during a Build Series interview.

After going through two divorces, Yearwood connected romantically with longtime friend Brooks, who had divorced his college sweetheart.

“I think a lot of times you are ― just speaking for myself ― down the road in your relationship before you really get to know the person well enough to get to know if you really like them or not, and liking someone is as important as loving someone,” the singer explained. “And so we laugh a lot. When we’re not all lovey-dovey and passionate, we’re still best friends, so it’s just the way it works.”

She added that one of the things that makes her relationship with Brooks work is that there are many facets to it.

“He’s whatever I need him to be. He can be my best friend, he can be my lover, he can be my shopper ― if I need a dress for an event and I don’t have time to go shopping, this guy can buy a dress and it’s gorgeous and it fits ― he’s fantastic,” she said. “He’s all those things that you need him to be and I think at the center of it is a true respect and love for each other, and a friendship.”

Yearwood joked that Brooks’ coffee-making skills also earn him some points.

“My husband doesn’t drink coffee ― which I don’t trust people who don’t drink coffee, but I do love him ― but he makes my coffee every morning and he makes really good coffee, so he can stay,” she said.

