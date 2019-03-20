Travis Scott Shows Love to Kylie Jenner Following Cheating Allegations

Travis Scott left an adoring comment on Kylie Jenner‘s latest Instagram post amidst the rumors that he cheated on her.

Scott has been doing everything he can to show his loyalty and dedication to Jenner since stories first began circulating that he had cheated on the make-up mogul. On Tuesday night, Jenner shared a picture of herself in a long-sleeved sheer dress shirt, with her neon-colored lingerie visible beneath. Scott responded with a heart-eyes emoji.

Jenner did not respond to her partner’s comment. The reality star captioned the picture with one green and one black heart emoji. Scott is still out performing across the country on his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour. Khloe Kardashian also left a comment, reading simply: “Feeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeellllssssss.”

Of course, their prolonged separation during Scott’s tour has not helped the rumors of a cheating scandal between him and Jenner. Last month, the 27-year-old rapper said that he “strongly” denies any allegations against him. Still, he went out of his way to make amends.

A source close to Scott told E! News that he “has been bending over backwards” to prove his love for Jenner ever since the story emerged. They added that the tour is making it hard for both of them, and things are “strained” between the young parents.

“This tour and having Travis away has been very challenging for Kylie,” the insider said.

Part of Scott’s efforts included wearing a hoodie with Jenner’s face printed on it to an NBA game this week. Many took the apparel as a kind of strange apology meant for his girlfriend across the country.

The insider said that the couple likely has as much information as anyone else, since they “haven’t had time at home to sit down and work things out or figure out where they are.”

“Things are basically on hold until Travis gets back,” they added. “He has assured Kylie he didn’t cheat and never will.”

In the meantime, Jenner’s cheating allegations come at the same time as the scandal rocking her best friend’s world. Jordyn Woods was spotted kissing Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, leading to their breakup. The whole story has been rife with controversy as fans and pundits debate who to blame in all the drama.

Hopefully, it will all become more clear soon when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns. Season 16 of the family’s reality show premieres on Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!