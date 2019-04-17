Travis Scott Cheating Rumors: Kylie Jenner Source Reveals They’re in a ‘Great Place’

Kylie Jenner is reportedly standing by Travis Scott in the wake of the rumors that he cheated on her, with sources saying the couple is in a “great place.”

Jenner has kept mostly silent as stories have circulated that Scott, the father of her daughter, stepped out on her with another woman. However, she has hinted that they are on the mend, particularly by packing on the PDA at Coachella this weekend. Now, sources close to Jenner reveal to Us Weekly that she is ready to move on with her life.

“Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be ‘white noise’ and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” a source said.



The insider continued, saying that Jenner is “staying focused on her career and her little one,” “just like” her older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“Her and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him,” the source declared. “He’s a very proactive dad and is involved in Stormi’s life.”

Rumors that Scott and Jenner were romantically involved first emerged in the April of 2017, when they were spotted hanging out together at the Coachella music festival. It is fitting, then, that the pair seemed to make up publicly last weekend at the same event. Jenner and Scott were photographed kissing before, during and after the music festival, including one triumphant embrace on Saturday just outside of their private jet.

Meanwhile, Scott has been fawning over Jenner, especially on social media. The rapper’s Instagram and Instagram Stories have been full of snapshots and clips of their recent quality time together, since Scott has finally returned from tour.

Of course, all of this comes just after fuel was added to the fire of cheating rumors. Last month, an insider told Us Weekly that Jenner “saw” Scott “talking to girls on Instagram DM,” as the cheating rumors were already active. They noted that “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate,” and that is why Scott temporarily deactivated his Instagram account.

The ordeal reportedly led to a “big fight” between the young parents but ultimately they decided they are “not ending their relationship.”

Jenner and Scott’s cheating scandal comes hot on the heels of another for the Kardashian-Jenner clan: that of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Thompson was spotted stepping out on Kardashian several times before he was finally seen kissing Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods in February. The drama put an end to Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship, and put Jenner in hard place as she had to decide how to move forward with her friend.

The whole saga will undoubtedly play out in more detail later this season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!