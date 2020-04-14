Tracy Morgan Involved in Collision With Pedestrian in Lamborghini in New York City

Tracy Morgan reportedly got into a bit of an incident on Easter Sunday, according to TMZ. The publication reported that Morgan got into an alleged run-in with a pedestrian in New York City when he was taking a drive in his Lamborghini. Morgan and the pedestrian could reportedly be seen yelling at one another over the alleged run-in based on a video that the outlet obtained.

In the video, Morgan can be seen right outside the driver’s side of his Lamborghini, which is parked at an NYC intersection. He and a man could be seen yelling at one another over the alleged incident whilst near Times Square on the corner of 42nd and Broadway. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Morgan, who they said had a green light, was attempting to take a right turn when he almost hit the pedestrian. The video that the publication obtained appeared to showcase Morgan and the unnamed individual having an argument over whether the pedestrian was jaywalking and about who had the right of way.

Police could be seen driving by as the two continued to argue with one another. However, they did not become directly involved in the matter by exiting heir vehicle. Although, they did reportedly gesture to both Morgan and the pedestrian to keep it moving, as this alleged incident comes as much of New York City is on lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Morgan could then be seen checking his car for signs of damage before he got in his car and drove away. The pedestrian could also be seen leaving the scene with an apparent limp. TMZ reported that they did not hear back from Morgan’s representatives regarding this report.

As many are likely aware, this incident comes years after Morgan was involved in a much more serious car accident in June 2014. At the time, Morgan, Harris Stanton and Ardie Fuqua were hospitalized after the Mercedes limousine bus that they were passengers in was hit by a tractor trailer on the New Jersey turnpike, per The Hollywood Reporter. The 30 Rock star was left in critical condition after the accident, while his friend, James McNair, tragically died as a result of the injuries that he sustained during the crash.

Five years after the crash occurred, in June 2019, Morgan took to Twitter in order to address the matter. In his tweets about the situation, he especially addressed the loss of his friend and mentioned that he is always thinking of him.

“Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy,” he wrote. “I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance.”