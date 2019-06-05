Photos of Tracy Morgan’s Car Crash Leak, and the Driver Reportedly Said She’s Traumatized

Photos have leaked showing the aftermath of the car crash involving comedian and actor Tracy Morgan and a 61-year-old driver who was left “traumatized” by the ordeal.

The minor crash involving Morgan and 61-year-old Jocelyn Madulid happened in a busy intersection in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon and resulted in minor damage to both vehicles involved, including the comedian’s newly purchased $2 million Bugatti.

Photos from the incident, provided by the Daily Mail, show Morgan appearing notably upset following the crash.

According to several unconfirmed reports, the accident had occurred after Madulid, driving a Honda CR-V, attempted to make a left turn from the right lane, scraping the side of the Bugatti in the process.

Morgan had reportedly purchased the vehicle only 15 minutes earlier, and the minor crash reportedly threw him into a fit of rage. Video captured from the incident reportedly showed the actor climbing out of the passenger’s side window of his vehicle before beginning to yell and bang on Madulid’s window.

“I was driving. I heard somebody hit me. I felt boom,” Madulid told Page Six. “He was yelling at me, I got scared. I didn’t yell anything back. I just stayed in my car.”

Madulid, who lives in New Jersey and was on her way to work at the time of the crash, also explained just how the accident happened, stating that despite reports, it was Morgan who had hit her vehicle.

“We are both turning right — people are still crossing,” she said. “So what happened is we’re both turning right. But I know he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!”

Authorities have not commented on who was at fault for the incident.

Police confirmed that neither party was seriously injured in the accident, though Morgan had complained of pain and was checked out by emergency personnel at the scene.

As for Morgan, he took to Twitter shortly after news of the crash broke, confirming that he was okay, though his newly purchased vehicle, which was reportedly taken back to the dealer to assess the damage, could not say the same.

The Tuesday crash comes just five years after Morgan was involved in another scary accident.

In 2014, the former SNL star ended up in the hospital after a Wal-Mart tractor-trailer collided with the limo he was riding in. The accident put him in a coma and also claimed the life of his friend James “Jimmy Mac” McNair.