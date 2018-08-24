Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Have ‘Started Counseling’ in Effort to Save Marriage

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott reportedly “started counseling” in an effort to save their troubled marriage.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that they are still in love and trying their best to save a marriage rocked by several worrying events earlier in the year.

“Tori and Dean are very much in love and have dedicated themselves to improving their marriage. They built a family together and plan on raising their kids as a team. They realized things got completely out of hand when their blowout fights became very public. As painful as that period has been in their life, it was also very eye-opening for them,” the source explained.

In March, police were called to their home twice, first after a “mental illness” call and then when McDermott was worried about Spelling’s well-being. A few days after that incident, the couple were reportedly escorted out of a restaurant for arguing. Some speculated a divorce was coming, but a friend told Life & Style in March they were “too broke” to get a divorce.

Flash forward a few months later and things seem to be on the upswing for the couple. Last week, the couple was seen at a popular celebrity hot spot in West Hollywood. ET‘s source now suggests the rocky March helped strengthen their relationship.

“Tori and Dean see Tori’s experience as a nervous breakthrough rather than a nervous breakdown, because it led them back to the right path and a healthier life together. They both looked at what they were giving up by losing one another, and were willing and ready to do what it takes to make their relationship work,” the source said.

Since starting counseling they “turned everything around” and concluded that their real problem was finances. They even hired an accountant to help them make “some big changes.”

McDermott also started working again, which help relieve some pressure.

“Their family dynamic is completely different. Tori loves Dean and wants him to have success,” the source told ET. “She also wants her mother to be happy. She’s relied on her mother for help and her mother has always felt Dean needed to contribute. So this is truly a win-win situation.”

Spelling and McDermott have been married since 2006 and have five children, Liam, 11; Stella, 10; Hattie, 6; Finn, 5; and Beau, 1. The two faced a difficult patch in the past. In 2013, McDermott had an extramarital affair. Their efforts to save the marriage were chronicled in the reality series True Tori.

“She never gave herself a break,” ET‘s source said. “Now she’s balancing everything with the help of some extra childcare. Having full-time help is expensive, but taking care of five children on your own is close to impossible.”

Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210. This year, she appeared in The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time. Back in March, it was reported that she is joining Jennie Garth for a new 90210 reboot.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images