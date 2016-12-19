Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott in Another Financial Scandal

(Photo: Instagram / Dean McDermott)

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott have gotten themselves in another financial scandal.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the couple owes the state of California $259,108.23 in state taxes that allegedly went unpaid in 2014. Until the debt is paid off, the state can obtain any assets the couple currently own or will own in the future.

The current tax lien follows Spelling’s court battle with American Express. The company sued her in January for a balance of $37, 981.97 on her AMEX card. They apparently had not made a payment on the card since June 26, 2015.

Back in 2013, Spelling told ET that the couple was experiencing financial problems.

“Just because I’m on TV doesn’t mean that I don’t make financial choices that aren’t good,” she explained. “They were really bad ones.”