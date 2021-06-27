Tori Spelling Steps out to Party Without Husband Dean McDermott Amid Reported Marriage Issues

✖

Tori Spelling stepped out for what looks to be a pretty fun dinner party without her husband Dean McDermott. The former Beverly Hills 9021 star was spotted on social media hanging out with Bravo star Jeff Lewis at Million Dollar Listing host Josh Flagg's home. Spelling shared a video on her Instagram of her trying (and failing) to sip some champagne from a chambong. "How last night ended…" she captioned the short clip. "Now, before the comments come flying in: everyone should try a Chambong once in their life!"

The video sparked some serious FOMO among some of Spelling's friends in the comment section. Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Charisma Carpenter shared her reaction, saying "my only comment is…Next time, call me!" Spelling admitted with a few hashtags that this was her first time trying the chambong. She also said that this was her first time out for a dinner party in two years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling)

However, Spelling's been seen having her fair share of fun recently amid reports that she's going through marriage issues with husband Dean McDermott. She was caught last on Father's Day spending the holiday at a Beverly Hills event with Flagg and wound up drinking at a gas station. She went without mentioning McDermott in a Father's Day post on social media as well.

Spelling opened up about some of the changes going on in her family life in May. On her visit to SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Spelling revealed the couple's sleeping arrangements have been altered to reflect their situation. "What is really going on? Are things OK? Because I feel like the last time you were here things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?" Lewis asked Spelling. "You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed. [Dean's] in a room," she explained. "Since he left — this is not good you guys. But since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country. They all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms. They have beds in there and two sleep in bed with me. And pets. Three dogs." While things have been rocky between the two for a while, neither star has publicly announced a separation.