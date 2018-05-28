Tommy Lee Pranks Fans With Mock Wedding to Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan tricked their followers into thinking they were married on Monday in an Instagram prank.

“BEST.DAY.EVER,” Furlan wrote in a post, which showed the two in bathrobes standing in front of what appeared to be a wedding arrangement. They were holding hands and kissing, and Furlan even had one slippered foot in the air as if she were acting in a rom-com.

After a string of wedding emojis, Furlan added: “to take a photo in front of someone’s leftover wedding altar” in parentheses.

The prank worked — many outlets reported that the couple, who officially got engaged on Feb. 14, 2018, were married over the weekend. Furlan was delighted with herself, tweeting a series of screenshots of the false articles.

“BEST. PRACTICAL. JOKE. EVER,” she wrote, along with a string of laughing emojis and the hashtag “We Win.”

The couple has been in the headlines a lot in recent months, as they deal with the assault allegations against Lee’s son, Brandon. The Mötley Crüe drummer had previously sought to prosecute his son, Brandon, for allegedly assaulting him in his home on Monday, March 5. Brandon was reportedly upset by a string of social media posts by his father, attacking his ex-wife and Brandon’s mother, Pamela Anderson. In response, the young man entered his father’s bedroom and knocked him out with a punch to the face.

Brandon claimed he had acted in self-defense, reportedly telling authorities that his father had been drunk and attempting to hit him. Lee, for his part, had promised to press charges against his son, and had even gone so far as to file a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. As of March 18, the case was headed to the district attorney.

The investigation came to an abrupt halt in April, when Lee suddenly refused to cooperate with the criminal investigation. With the alleged victim keeping silent, the L.A. district attorney has officiall rejected the case, according to the outlet.

This was a massive shift for Lee, who had previously been outspoken about the case on social media. He raged against the way the attack was reported by various outlets, and continued to belittle his ex-wife.

Just a few short hours after the attack, Lee posted a gruesome photo of his bloody and swollen mouth on Instagram, along with a caption expressing his sadness over the encounter.

“My heat is broken,” the 55-year-old wrote. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!” Lee included a few choice emojis at the end of the post, which he later deleted.