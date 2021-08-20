Major Marvel Series on Disney+ Could See Significant Delay Following Production Update

✖

This post contains spoilers about the season one finale of Loki on Disney+.

The first season of Loki ended with a devastating cliffhanger and the promise of more to come. After finally reaching He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and learning the truth about the sacred timeline, Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (setting up the arrival of more sinister variants) and created the multiverse in the aftermath. When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) returns to the TVA to tell them what happened, Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) do not recognize him and it appears that the past was changed and one of He Who Remains' variants is now at the head of the TVA. After that shocking cliffhanger, "Loki will return for season 2" splashed across the screen to the delight of Marvel fans everywhere.

However, there might be quite a long wait until fans actually see that season two. Kate Herron, who directed season one, announced that she would not be returning for the next season. Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige gave an update on the series in a new interview with Collider, Feige explained that discussions for season two had begun. "It is underway," he explained at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "We’re developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly." Due to the time that it could require to find a replacement director and the other Marvel content coming to Disney+, filming could be delayed, meaning that the second season wouldn't arrive until late 2022 or even early 2023.

Herron had previously explained that she wasn't returning for Loki season 2, nor would she be directing a feature film within the Marvel universe. "I’m not returning," Herron said to Deadline. "I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced."

Star Tom Hiddleston at least is excited to get started. "I am so grateful that we got to do season one, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this," he told Marvel.com. "I am so excited by the possibilities. We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started." He also expressed his belief that the next season would be even better than the first. "I hope season one was full of surprises," he explained. "And I think season two will be full of even more."