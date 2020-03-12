Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Swarmed With Well Wishes After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Now that Tom Hanks has revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, fans have flooded the actor’s mentions with positive vibes for him and his wife. Hanks revealed their diagnosis Wednesday night in an Instagram post, where he wrote that they “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Mar 11, 2020 at 6:08pm PDT

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he continued in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

After closing with a heartfelt “Take care of yourselves,” Hanks also tweeted out the information, and fans of the two came out in full force.

​

All my best to you and Rita. You’ll both kick the coronaviruses ass! — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) March 12, 2020

Thanks for going public with this and sharing it. Hopefully what you’re dealing with make more people be aware of how serious this is. Speedy recovery to you and Rita. — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) March 12, 2020

​

Get well soon guys 🩹🩹🩹 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 12, 2020

I swear if 2020 takes Tom Hanks away from us…. pic.twitter.com/0X58RDRTdQ — Kayla Pinkney (@_niggalodeon_) March 12, 2020

​

Feel better, boss! All the best to you and Rita. — donal logue (@donallogue) March 12, 2020

​

Sending you love and good vibes for a quick recovery. — KJS (@kjsen15) March 12, 2020

mr. hanks sir please take care of yourself we need your goodness in this world — logan (@loganorelli) March 12, 2020

​

Get well soon. We need people to show this can be beat. — Matthew Baron (@MattyB187) March 12, 2020

Thinking of you and all those effected. Stay strong you will kick this in the ass no doubt. — Geoff Peake (@gpeake89) March 12, 2020

​

Prayers to you and your family, Tom 🙏🏼 — libertysplinter (@libertysplinter) March 12, 2020

​