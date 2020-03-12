Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Coronavirus Diagnosis Is Causing Many to Take Pandemic Seriously

Despite the fact that concerns about the coronavirus has led to scores of cancellations, postponements, and otherwise complete disruption of major events and public gatherings, it might be Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s diagnoses that causes some people to take the issue, which was recently updated to a pandemic, with the seriousness it deserves. On Wednesday, Hanks posted on Instagram that he and Wilson were in Australia and “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” before revealing the two had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement came just minutes after President Donald Trump delivered a televised speech where he was announcing a European travel ban as well as proposing a number of financial relief programs for businesses and individuals. Earlier on Wednesday, the World Health Organization upgraded the coronavirus to an official pandemic.

While several fans were quick to send their well-wishes to the couple, others took to social media to address the severity of the situation.

​

Americans finally taking Coronavirus seriously after Tom Hanks gets it pic.twitter.com/KhL43Kd6y9 — Niall Moran (@niallmoran_) March 12, 2020

People were already taking corona virus very seriously but if Tom Hanks really has it, the whites are gonna go absolutely insane — KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 12, 2020

​

Maybe everyone will take it seriously now that Tom Hanks has coronavirus. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) March 12, 2020

Seems too perfect. Like they sat down in a meeting and said “How do we get America to take this seriously?” and someone said “tell them Tom Hanks has it”. Meeting dismissed. https://t.co/x8UckWIyXf — Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) March 12, 2020

​

Between #TomHanks and #RudyGobert … I think the folks who don’t quite understand the value of taking the #Coronavirus threat seriously are getting a wake-up call. — mike fisher ✭🐟 (@fishsports) March 12, 2020

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON HAVE CORONAVIRUS. Take this seriously you smartass wanna be fucks — Anna Faith (@TheAnnaFaith) March 12, 2020

​

So now that the NBA season is suspended after Rudy Gobert tested positive and Tom Hanks tested positive, will people in America start taking COVID-19 seriously? I sure hope so. — Bailey Lipschultz (@BTLipschultz) March 12, 2020

Now that Tom Hanks got infected white people finally gonna start taking it seriously https://t.co/bUicCFOHCD — Flint (@FlintTwixGod) March 12, 2020

​

Lol all the fucking morons are finally gonna take coronavirus seriously now that Tom Hanks has it — Justin (@RIPJKS) March 12, 2020

People need to start taking this thing seriously. Hope Tom Hanks and his wife is ok. This sucks :/ https://t.co/Fv9QuwMqV7 — KreekCraft (@KreekCraft) March 12, 2020

​

Seriously though, Tom Hanks getting Novel Coronavirus is about to make this a new level of real for a lot of Americans. — Jimmy Snow/ Mr. Atheist 🎃 🎩 (@DearMrAtheist) March 12, 2020

The symbolism of Tom Hanks – of all people – testing positive for Coronavirus may help some people start taking this seriously. — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) March 12, 2020

​

So now that Tom Hanks is at risk, let’ take this seriously, eh? — Brendan Shaughnessy (@bshaughn) March 12, 2020