Tom Hanks Revealed Photo Traveling in Australia Ahead of Coronavirus Diagnosis

Just days before he announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Tom Hanks shared a photo from his travels around Australia. In the photo, the actor noted that he had traveled to the famous Bondi Beach in New South Wales. Hanks and his wife are currently in Australia as they deal with the coronavirus. The couple is in the country for pre-production for the upcoming, untitled Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley film.

On Wednesday night, Hanks took to his Instagram account to share that both he and Wilson had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the star detailed in his caption. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks added. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

“Take care of yourselves!” he cautioned, before adding his signature sign-off, “Hanx!”

Warner Bros., the studio behind Luhrmann’s Presley film, released a statement about Hanks’ news, as Deadline reported.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” their statement began.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual,” they added. “The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

They concluded their statement by noting that the person who tested positive for the virus, which is also being referred to as COVID-19, “is currently receiving treatment.”