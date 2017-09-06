Tom D’Agostino Speaks out for the First Time About Luann de Lesseps Split

Tom D’Agostino is finally speaking out after news broke of his divorce from Luann de Lesseps.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member announced their separation on Aug. 3 after nearly seven months of marriage. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” de Lesseps, 52, wrote on Twitter at the time. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

D’Agostino has remained tight-lipped about their split, until now. “There was real love lost here,” the New York businessman, 50, told Us Weekly. “I’m saddened and I wish Luann only the best.”

He also hinted to E! News on Wednesday that the Bravo show may have been a major reason for their split. “I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together,” he said. “The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love.”

The estranged couple married on Dec. 31, 2016 in Palm Beach, Florida, and faced many challenges prior to and after their marriage.

The Bravo personality sat down with Andy Cohen for her first interview since the split, and revealed what finally pushed her to file for divorce.

“It was the weekend before the reunion, basically. Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people—and I didn’t know about it,” she says. “I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was like the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps airs on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. on Bravo.