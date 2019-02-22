Tom Brady Gushes About Wife Gisele Bundchen in PDA-Packed Appearance

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen tied the knot in 2009, and the loved-up couple constantly gushes about each other in the media. On Thursday, Feb. 21, the pair attended the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence, which supports UCLA’s Institute of Environment and Sustainability, where Bundchen was honored for her work as an environmental activist.

Speaking to reporters, Brady praised his wife, who is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador.

“She’s inspiring to me in so many ways,” the athlete said, via Entertainment Tonight. “It’s really special for her, and I love that she’s here celebrating.”

“She’s a wonderful woman who inspires me every day,” Brady added to Hollywood Life. “She has my heart. I am very proud of her.”

While posing for photos ahead of the event, the couple couldn’t help but sneak in a few kisses on the carpet, with Bundchen wearing a white one-shoulder Stella McCartney gown with a cape and Brady in a black tuxedo.

Brady also recently gushed about his wife during an appearance on Good Morning America after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LIII earlier this month.

“I married someone that…I know is my life partner,” he said. “She’s just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world.”

Just after winning the game, Brady mentioned his family first when asked if winning his sixth Super Bowl changed his plans in any way to continue playing football.

“Doesn’t change anything,” the 41-year-old shared. “I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife, and just…I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”

Brady and Bundchen share son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. and Brady is also father to 11-year-old son John from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In an interview with PEOPLE in September 2018, Bundchen shared that taking care of her children can sometimes put strain on her marriage, and while she and Brady have had their share of rough patches, the two are ultimately partners.

“You’re overwhelmed and tired and then you’re not the nicest partner,” she said, but added, “When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they’re sad it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them.”

Photo Credit: Getty / George Pimentel