Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Messages

And you have kept me laughing ever since… Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady‘s love has not dwindled a bit since their wedding day.

The couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 26. They shared sweet photos along with loving messages on Instagram.

The five-time Super Bowl champion, 39, shared a sweet photo of the couple dancing and laughing from their wedding day.

“And you have kept me laughing ever since,” he wrote. “Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo.”

The Brazilian model, 36, posted an adorable photo of her husband dipping her during a dance.

“Love being your partner in the dance of life,” Bündchen captioned the photo, complete with a heart emoji. “Happy anniversary my love! Te amo.”

Congrats to the couple on eight years of love and happiness!

Love being your partner in the dance of life. Happy anniversary my love! Te amo ❤ Amo ser sua parceira na dança da vida. Feliz aniversário de casamento meu amor! Te amo. A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:51am PST

