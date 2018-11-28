Matt Lauer Reportedly Dating Several Women Following ‘Today Show’ Harassment Scandal

Ousted Today Show host Matt Lauer may be moving on, as new reports claim the disgraced host is dating several women following his separation from his wife.

Lauer has scarcely been seen in the public eye since numerous sexual assault and harassment scandals surfaced against him last fall. The 25-year morning show veteran left The Today Show abruptly, and his wife of 20 years sought a divorce earlier this year. According to a report by Radar Online, Lauer is now looking to move on.

Sources told the outlet that Lauer is seeing a few different women on a casual basis. He is still spending the majority of his time in The Hamptons, after vacating his massive Manhattan apartment. More than anything, Lauer is reportedly looking to put the public circus behind him.

“Matt is casually dating several ladies in the Hamptons,” a source claimed. “As far as Matt is concerned, he had a consensual affair and he’s been punished. Now he’s moving forward with his life.”

“Matt is still Matt,” they added.

Lauer is not confining his dating choices, either. The source said that he has been “getting pretty serious” with one of his new love interests — a “blond in her 20s in the Hamptons.” Pretty soon, he may even take her to his sprawling property on the coast of New Zealand.

“They’re even planning a winter getaway to New Zealand when it gets cold on the east coast,” the insider claimed.

Lauer’s only public interview since his sexual misconduct scandals surfaced was when he discussed his New Zealand ranch, where nature conservation groups were asking for permission to hike. Lauer felt that he was being taken advantage of in light of his bad press.

The source also said that Lauer’s ex-wife, Annette Roque, is actually “thrilled” about his dating life.

“She wants to be done with him,” they said. “When Matt gets lonely he wants to get back together with her, and she doesn’t want that at all. The only two things Annette wants from Matt is her money, and to tell him good riddance once and for all.”

Lauer and Roque share three children together — 17-year-old Jack, 15-year-old Romy and 12-year-old Thijs. Lauer has reportedly prioritized his kids over everything since the scandal, seeking to salvage what he could of his family dynamic. Now, it sounds like he is prepared to tackle dating as well.

Lauer has also sold two of his New York properties since the scandal. While he once spent most weekdays in his apartment in the city, he has moved back into the family home, as Roque has spent more and more time back in Europe with her family.

Lauer has not responded to the rumors of his dating life.