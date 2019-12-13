‘Today Show’ Co-Host Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Christmas Videos With Fiance and Kids

Hoda Kotb is getting into the spirit of Christmas with a little help from her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, and her two children, 7-month-old daughter Hope Catherine and 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy. On Wednesday, the Today show co-host took to Instagram to show two special Christmas tree lighting ceremonies at her home.

“What’s better than one tree lighting? Two tree lightings!” Kotb captioned the gallery, which included two videos.

In both videos, Kotb and Schiffman can be heard counting down from five, with little Hope on Kotb’s knee in the first video before the spot was taken by big sister Hale in the second video, before Schiffman plugging in the lights, giving each of the little girls their special moment.

Earlier in the week, Kotb had revealed that her family had picked up their Christmas tree from a Christmas tree stand, sharing photos to her account of her fiancé carrying the tree with Haley on his shoulders.

“Got ours!” she captioned the gallery, adding a red heart emoji and a Christmas tree emoji.

After becoming engaged to Schiffman, something that she announced during the Nov. 25 episode of the Today show, Kotb opened up about the perfect timing of the engagement as well as her becoming a mom.

“If someone had said to me when I was a little girl, ‘Hey Hoda, guess what your life is going to be like: When you’re 49 or 50, you’re going to meet the guy you’re going to fall in love with, and you’re going to have children at 55 and 56,’ I would have been like, ‘What?’” Kotb told PEOPLE in a recent interview. “It just shows you, the perfect life for you, and this is for me, is exactly as it comes.”

“Everything may look out of order, and it kind of feels it a little bit, but it is all right on time,” she added.

Kotb and Schiffman began dating in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends at a Wall Street event. Three years later, in 2016, the couple moved in together, and Schiffman has helped raise Haley and Hope, whom she adopted in April of this year. The couple became engaged just last month.