Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyers Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Tobey Maguire and wife Jennifer Meyers have separated after nine years of marriage.

The couple shares two children, nine-year-old Ruby and seven-year-old Otis.

They announced their decision to split in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” Maguire and Meyer stated. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

The actor and jewelry designer met in 2003 and married four years later.