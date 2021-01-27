Tim Robbins Secretly Married Girlfriend Gratiela Brancusi But Is Now Divorcing Her

✖

Tim Robbins and Gratiela Brancusi's marriage is coming to an end, which came as a surprise for many, as the two never announced they had gotten married. It's unclear when the Shawshank Redemption star did decide to marry his photographer ex, but the Robbins filed legal documents Wednesday in Los Angeles that would bring that marriage to an end, according to TMZ. The actor and Brancusi have been rumored to have been dating for about three years now, first appearing together publicly at the February 2018 premiere of his HBO show Here and Now.

The two have kept one another off of social media, but were spotted at a number of events together in 2019, including a hockey game in December that turned into a big of a family affair. Not only did the Academy Award-winner watch the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers with Brancusi by his side, they also celebrated the sporting event with his youngest son, 28-year-old Miles, whom he shares with ex Susan Sarandon, and the Thelma and Louise star’s eldest daughter, 34-year-old Eva Amurri, whom she shares with Franco Amurri. Eva's own two kids, daughter Marlowe and son Major, were also in attendance at the family get together. Robbins and Sarandon also share son Jack, 31, whom they had during their relationship, which lasted two decades, from the late '80s until 2009.

The Oscar-winning actress told The Telegraph in 2010 after the split, "I thought that if you didn't get married you wouldn't take each other for granted as easily. I don't know if after twentysomething years that was still true." She added that she wasn't fully prepared for the reaction she would get from fans when they learned of the split. "People were coming up to me in the street and saying, 'I cried and cried when I heard,'" she shared at the time. "Well, I was sadder! I didn't think it would ever happen, either. You bring people into your life at certain times. Maybe you have a relationship to have children and you realize that it's fulfilled after that point."

She added in an interview with AARP magazine that her role in the Broadway show Exit the King made her reconsider her relationship, as it concentrates on one's own mortality. "You can't do a meditation on death and stay in a situation that's not authentic," she told the outlet in 2014. "It made me examine where I was in my union and in my life, and to have discussions about making changes."