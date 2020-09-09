Susan Sarandon Draws Controversy for Supporting Voting Against Joe Biden

Actress Susan Sarandon has found herself in the midst of controversy after she said that she supports those who plan on voting against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming November election. Sarandon made the remarks, sparking plenty of backlash, on Tuesday after she applauded Ryan Knight spoke up about his decision not to vote for Biden.

Standing by @ProudSocialist and respect his courage in sharing his journey over the past few years. We need more Ryan Knights to stand up and speak truth to power every single day. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 8, 2020

In a series of tweets, Knight had revealed that he regretted voting for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. He went on to state that "I will not regret my vote for [Joe Biden] because I am not voting him." While Knight did not say if he intends to vote for President Donald Trump or an independent candidate, or perhaps not vote at all, he wrote that he "will never vote for a corporatist again. We live in a dying world that is being consumed by corporate greed and I won't support evil in any form, not even a lesser one." Knight went on to state that "it'd be one thing if the Democratic party asked us to hold our nose and vote for the 'lesser of 2 evils' for 1 or 2 elections, but they've been doing this for the last 50 years and at some point brave people have to stand up and DEMAND BETTER or nothing will fundamentally change."

While those tweets garnered plenty of reactions, Sarandon's own support of them drew plenty of backlashes as well. In fact, the single tweet drew so many responses that Sarandon’s name began trending on Twitter. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.