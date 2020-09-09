Susan Sarandon Draws Controversy for Supporting Voting Against Joe Biden
Actress Susan Sarandon has found herself in the midst of controversy after she said that she supports those who plan on voting against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming November election. Sarandon made the remarks, sparking plenty of backlash, on Tuesday after she applauded Ryan Knight spoke up about his decision not to vote for Biden.
Standing by @ProudSocialist and respect his courage in sharing his journey over the past few years. We need more Ryan Knights to stand up and speak truth to power every single day.— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 8, 2020
In a series of tweets, Knight had revealed that he regretted voting for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. He went on to state that "I will not regret my vote for [Joe Biden] because I am not voting him." While Knight did not say if he intends to vote for President Donald Trump or an independent candidate, or perhaps not vote at all, he wrote that he "will never vote for a corporatist again. We live in a dying world that is being consumed by corporate greed and I won't support evil in any form, not even a lesser one." Knight went on to state that "it'd be one thing if the Democratic party asked us to hold our nose and vote for the 'lesser of 2 evils' for 1 or 2 elections, but they've been doing this for the last 50 years and at some point brave people have to stand up and DEMAND BETTER or nothing will fundamentally change."
While those tweets garnered plenty of reactions, Sarandon's own support of them drew plenty of backlashes as well. In fact, the single tweet drew so many responses that Sarandon’s name began trending on Twitter. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.
People like Susan Sarandon don't actually care about America. No one who actually cares about America would think it's a good idea to allow Trump to win another election.
Raise your hand if you are voting for Joe Biden no matter what!— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 9, 2020
prevnext
You mean you stand by his efforts to help Trump win a 2nd term? Got it. Good to know, Susan.— MarkMyWords (@jojobirdie29) September 8, 2020
Susan Sarandon doesn't care about people. She cares about looking like she cares about people. https://t.co/86VUTKaHIA— Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) September 9, 2020
prevnext
It’s people like you that helped put trump in office and will help him get a second 4 years to destroy us completely. This isn’t the « revolution », this is a lawless, authoritarian coup with no turning back. Ever. You think they’d let that happen? They’re almost there now.— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) September 9, 2020
Susan Sarandon is the Susan Sarandon of Susan Sarandons.
Because she keeps doing the same dumb, selfish, entitled shit election after election.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 9, 2020
prevnext
Susan Sarandon is entitled to her own opinions. But encouraging people not to vote carries consequences for poor people who aren't rich like her.
There were many Socialist candidates including Bernie Sanders, who lost their primaries. Clearly, the voters don't approve.— Stephanie Daniels (@rn_stephany) September 9, 2020
Glad we've reached the point of the election cycle where we can focus on the true villains of 2020, Susan Sarandon and some dude named Ryan— Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) September 9, 2020
prevnext
In doing this, both of you are working to elect @realDonaldTrump . If you support @BernieSanders, Susan, respect his judgement and join him in working for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) September 9, 2020
Donald Trump sends his sincere thanks, Susan. https://t.co/6cuHCdOSAA— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 9, 2020
prevnext
Susan if you're not voting for Biden, you're voting for Trump. https://t.co/oZCetG1hJF— Dave Matt (@davematt88) September 9, 2020
Your privilege is showing.— sable227-Black Lives Matter. Wear A Mask🐈🐕 (@sable227) September 9, 2020
prevnext
And the country will go down in flames and never come back. SCOTUS and DOJ will take us down a path that may be unrecoverable. Then you can say - hey, but we owned the libs/moderates from the left side of the spectrum. Just a dumb, foolish idea and direction— Robert Rogers (@rsqr13) September 8, 2020
Siri, show me an absurdly bad take. https://t.co/t4JBMk3tYU— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) September 9, 2020
prev
If you have gone through these last 3 and a half years and still haven't learned that there were consequences to stupidity like this, I don't know what to tell you.— Angela Melody (@MelodySaid113) September 9, 2020