'X-Factor' Singer Marries Her Longtime Girlfriend: Lucy Spraggan Ties the Knot

Lucy Spraggan is a married woman. Mirror UK reports that the English singer, who competed on The X Factor UK in 2012, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Emilia Smith in June. Longtime judge and producer Simon Cowell reportedly walked Spraggan down the aisle, as the two have remained close over the years following X Factor.

Spraggan revealed on Instagram in March that they were getting married in June, sharing a heartfelt message to her fiancé. According to her post, the two first met 10 years ago, and they've only grown since then. While speaking to The Sun earlier this year, the singer revealed she proposed to Smith last December while on a flight to Barbados to see Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman. "On the plan, I don't even know who said what, but I was like, 'Let's just get married!' Both us of were like, 'Yeah!' It just made sense," Spraggan recalled.

"Emilia and I were those friends who said, 'If we're not married by the time we're 40, we'll get married to each other,' and somehow, this deep friendship opened up into attraction," she continued. "We'd been staying at Simon and Lauren's house for a few days. One morning, Simon was about to get in the sea, and I said, 'Will you give me away?' and he replied, 'Yeah!' He went off for a swim, and when he came back, he said, 'I'd absolutely love to. It would be an honour.'"

Lucy Spraggan had posted some pictures from their honeymoon on Instagram, where they were on a yacht. She also shared some beautiful photos from the wedding and reception, and it truly seemed like it was perfect. Additionally, after being away from Instagram for over a month, Emilia Smith shared photos from a previous photoshoot they did together, admiring her wife, later showing off a picture from the big day. She also shared some pictures and videos, both leading up to the special day and after, including some snaps of a gorgeous ring.

It already seems like they are having the time of their lives and they will likely be showing off a lot more as their adventure continues. This is a new chapter for both of them, especially Spraggan, who was raped by a hotel porter in 2012 during her time on The X Factor. She's found someone who checks all the boxes, and it will be exciting to see what's next for them. And what songs their marriage will inspire.