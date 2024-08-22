'I've Moved On': Carly Pearce Sends Strong Message to Fans Who Keep Bringing up Her Divorce From Michael Ray

Four years after her divorce from Michael Ray, country singer Carly Pearce's new boyfriend is her drummer, B.C. Taylor.

Carly Pearce has ''moved on." That's the strong message she's sending to fans who keep bringing up her divorce from ex-husband, and fellow country star, Michael Ray.

The country music star recently answered some fan questions on Instagram and during the Q&A one of Pearce's followers asked what she feels is the biggest misconception that the public has of her. "That I'm not over my divorce," Pearce replied, per Taste of Country. "It's been super hard to feel like every song I write since that very public situation is being attached that relationship, when in reality -- that couldn't be further from the truth."

"I've had relationships since then that I pull inspo from & even story lines that are just important to me in general," Pearce continued, also noting that her breakout debut single, "Every Little Thing," came out in 2017, which was two years before she married Ray.

Finally, Pearce softly pleaded, "I've moved on & wish everyone could, too."

Pearce and Ray began dating in 2018, were engaged the same year, and married in 2019. They divorced the following year, in 2020, after eight months of marriage. In an interview from the same year, Pearce said that while sharing that she "truly thought I was gonna die."

"There were moments I seriously did not know if I could breathe," she recalled. "It was awful. It is awful. But I think that what's been awesome has been trusting myself and trusting what I have always known, which is God won't take me through something that he won't bring me out of or bring good from."

Following her divorce from Ray, Pearce she began dating former Minor League Baseball player Riley King from 2021 until June 2023. Later in the year, it was reported that Pearce began dating her drummer B.C. Taylor.