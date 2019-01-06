Tiffany Trump Makes Relationship With Michael Boulos Instagram Official

Tiffany Trump took a big step in her new relationship, posting the first photo with her new boyfriend, Michael Buolos, on her Instagram.

The youngest Trump daughter on Friday posted a photo with Buolos in the Red Room of the White House, which is not part of the first family’s private residence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was not immediately clear when the couple, who first met when Trump visited Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club in Mykonos, actually visited The White House, though Tiffany posted a photo of herself wearing the same outfit in the Red Room on Dec. 13.

Trump first met Buolos over the summer, the outlet reports. She was photographed partying with Lindsay Lohan back in July, who posted a photo with the president’s daughter at her restaurant and beach club. Lohan has described Trump as an old friend during an old interview back in June. She called the young law student “a really sweet girl” and a “nice person.”

A source previously told press in November that the couple was staying quiet: “Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.”

Buolos reportedly grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his father founded SCOA Nigeria as well as Buolos Enterprises. His brother is the performer known as Farastafari.

Buolos’ Instagram, which Trump tagged in the new post, is private, though his Instagram bio description reads he is working in “Project Management Finance and Risk.” He also attended City, University of London. He included several flags: those for France, Lebanon, Nigeria and the U.S.

Buolos’ family is reportedly Lebanese.

The outlet reports Nigeria was among many countries President Donald Trump dismissed in 2018 as “sh—holes.” The president mocked African nations as well as other countries like El Salvador and Haiti.

Donald quickly denied his rumored comments, though he admitted to having used “tough language.” In a later meeting with Present Muhammadu Buhari, the former reality star turned president, said Nigeria was beautiful and he hopes to visit.

Trump, who previously dated Ross Mechanic but announced her split with him around the time she started school, is currently close to her third year studying law at Georgetown University.

Though they were “together and serious” in the summer of 2017, Trump grew “extremely stressed out to be moving cities from New York to D.C,” a source said.

Trump is the only child of President Trump and Marla Maples, his second wife.