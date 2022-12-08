Tia Mowry Says She's Spending Holidays With Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict may have gone their separate ways, but they're still going to spend the holidays together. According to TMZ, Mowry said that she and Hardrict will be spending time together this holiday season for the sake of their two children, son Cree and daughter Cairo. Mowry announced in October that she and Hardrict were splitting up after 14 years of marriage.

TMZ recently caught up with Mowry when she was out and about, and naturally, they asked about the status of her relationship with her estranged husband. They asked her what this holiday season would look like for her and whether she would be spending time with Hardrict during it. She responded, "Yes, we are. We are going to be spending the holidays with him which we're really excited about." The outlet then asked if others should follow Mowry and Hardrict's lead when it comes to spending the holidays together, to which the Sister, Sister star said, "Family is family, no matter what happens. So, we will always be family."

As previously mentioned, it was reported in October that Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. She reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Mowry asked the judge for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two children. Around that time, Mowry shared a statement on Instagram in which she informed her fans of their decision to split.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," Mowry wrote, alongside a photo of the former couple. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

In early December, Mowry opened up about her decision to divorce Hardrict while on Today With Hoda and Jenna. She explained that it's been a "hard journey," but that it's also been "so, so worth it" in the end. The actor also said that in making this decision, she realized that she needs to start putting herself and her happiness first. "I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else's happiness," Mowry said. "Making sure that everybody else is okay, meaning our children, our friends, our family. But at the end of the day, it's about self-love. And when you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth, then all of a sudden, there's this awakening."