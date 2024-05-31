Selena Gomez Reveals Adoption Plans

Selena Gomez had different plans before she met her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. With so much pressure on women to have children by a certain age, the singer and actress was planning her family, even if that didn't include a partner. The revelation came in an interview with TIME, where she spoke about her relationship with the music producer, saying she had future plans to adopt a baby. "I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it," Gomez said.

She added: "Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone. Luckily for her, the platonic friendship with Blanco transitioned into a romantic one. "It just happens when you least expect it."

Blanco has been open about his plans to marry and have kids with Gomez. "I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life," Gomez said. "But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."

The two have been linked as a couple since June 2023. They confirmed their romance in December of the same year, before making their couple debut at the 2024 Emmys in January.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in May 2024, Blanco spoke about his potential future with Gomes. "When I look at her … I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this."