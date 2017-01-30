‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Boyfriend

(Photo: Twitter / @DailyUSTalk)

This past weekend at an Entertainment Weekly party for the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz made her first public appearance with boyfriend, Josh Stancil.

The 36-year-old looked happy and beautiful in a gray, black and blue gown, while her beau Stancil sported a dapper gray suit.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the two met on the set of the hit NBC show, where Stancil is the camera operator.

Last month, Metz gushed to ET about how smitten she was with Stancil, saying that she thinks she's in love and finds their relationship to be a real blessing in her life.

"He is a sweet treat and he's wonderful," she told ET.

Metz recalled to ET correspondent, Katie Krause that she met him at the start of the show through a friend and disclosed he was not an actor.

While clearly head-over-heels for Stancil, Metz admitted to being a bit guarded when speaking about their relationship in public.

"Here's the thing, he needs to have his own life," she explained. "I don't want him roped into mine, so I just want to protect him. My little sweet treat."

