'The White Lotus' Co-Stars Confirm Romance

Romance blossoms between two cast members of The White Lotus. Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy, who starred in season two of the HBO series, were spotted kissing in New York City on Nov. 21, more than a year after romance rumors first surfaced.

As they strolled through a rainy lower Manhattan during their outing, Fahy, 33, and Woodall, 27, were seen making stops at Zara and Sephora before enjoying lunch at Russ & Daughters as they shared an umbrella.

The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Finally Confirm Romance With a Kiss https://t.co/pBAwUuXbvj — E! News (@enews) November 22, 2023

Woodall first ignited romance rumors in September 2022 when he posted a collection of behind-the-scenes White Lotus cast photos on Instagram, including one with Fahy, who appears to be holding a finger in her mouth. He captioned his post, "That's amore," and in response, she replied, "I love you! I love these! I love you!" with a kiss and red heart emojis. "Love you right back," he replied.

Social media speculation was further fueled last December when Fahy shared her own collection of White Lotus cast photos on Instagram, including a selfie with Woodall.

In spite of their relationship being rumored to have blossomed, the Bold Type alum refused to confirm or deny it to the public. In fact, when asked in January if the rumors were true by a Watch What Happens Live fan, she simply replied, "Oh, I don't kiss and tell! Come on, guys!"

Host Andy Cohen told her, "It would be delicious. It would be delicious. We would all love it." "You would? For you, I'll say, sure," Fahy replied, eliciting cheers, including from her on-screen husband, Theo James, who was sitting next to her at the time.

Then she quickly added, "I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it." Cohen inquired further, "You're friends with benefits." Fahy replied, "We're friends." James added, "Second base."

Fahy dodged questions about the White Lotus romance rumors several months later, even joking that she wasn't familiar with the Emmy-winning show. I don't know anything," she joked with ET in September. "Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"

As Instagram activity between the two has become increasingly suggestive, it has fueled dating rumors. Fahy posted a photo from an ELLE UK photo shoot in November, writing, "And thank you @elleuk I love the UK and I love all of the Elles!!!" Woodall, who is British, commented, "UK loves you back."

Fahy also bought matching T-shirts for herself and Woodall at a pop-up shop in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Eminem's 8 Mile movie, as reported in a New Yorker article about her that month. According to her, her co-star "can do all the freestyles from the film!"