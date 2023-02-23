Pop Star Reveals Wedding Plans 9 Years After Engagement

Singer Siva Kaneswaran and his fiancee, Nareesha McCaffrey, are finally planning their wedding. The two announced their engagement in December 2013 and met in 2008. Kaneswaran, 34, is a member of the U.K. boy band The Wanted and is participating in ITV's Dancing on Ice Season 15.

"It feels very natural and right," Kaneswaran told Hello! Magazine about their wedding plans on Feb. 19. "After Covid, we said to ourselves, 'Whatever we want to do, let's take action towards doing it now.'" McCaffrey, a luxury shoe designer and crystal specialist, said they hope to have a winter wedding before the end of 2023. They "just need to find the right venue before setting a date," she said.

Kaneswaran said he hopes his bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George, and Nathan Sykes will be at the wedding. He wanted to put the wedding on hold to give everyone in the band time to grieve after the death of their bandmate, Tom Parker. Parker died in March 2022 from a brain tumor, just days after they finished a reunion tour.

"After the tour, I thought I'd give them some time to, I guess, grieve. I've realized grieving takes a lot of space," Kaneswaran said. "When that's passed a little bit, we'll have a conversation on who's going to get involved in the wedding."

The two met at a catwalk show in Belfast in 2008 and announced their engagement in November 2013. They initially wanted to have a big wedding. However, almost 10 years later, McCaffrey, 38, told Hello! they want something more intimate and small to celebrate their love. "The ceremony itself would be only close friends and family, then we'll invite more people to the reception," she said.

The couple has also started thinking about expanding their family but is in no rush. "We'd like to have at least two [children], but if it doesn't happen, we're okay with that as well," McCaffrey said. "We have a fun time just the two of us."

The Wanted released their first single, "All Time Low," in 2010 and released their self-titled debut album later that year. They released two more albums before going on hiatus in 2014. In 2020, the group began teasing a reunion and they began performing again in September 2021. In 2022, they launched a full U.K. tour, with a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales supporting The Brain Tumour Charity. They also donated all proceeds of their latest single, "Gold Forever (For Tom)," to the charity.