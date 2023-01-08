Boy Band Pop Star Reveals Engagement

Congratulations are in order for The Wanted's Nathan Sykes. As Digital Spy noted, Sykes is engaged to his girlfriend Charlotte Burke. He explained in an Instagram post that he popped the question in a very meaningful location for his soon-to-be wife.

On Instagram, Sykes shared a couple of photos from when he asked Burke to marry him. In one of the snaps, she even flashed her new, sparkly bling for the camera. The musician captioned the photos by writing that they celebrated their engagement in St. Lucia, which has a special connection to Burke and her family. He wrote, "A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She Said Yes!!!"

Sykes' bandmates from The Wanted took to the comments section to share their congratulations. Siva Kaneswaran wrote, "Wonderful news! Congratulations to you both!" Meanwhile, Max George wrote, "That's AMAZING!!!! Congrats to both of you!!" In a follow-up post, Sykes shared another photo from their engagement in which he and Burke posed along the water during sunset. They wrote, "Just wanted to say the biggest thank you for all of the kind messages, we are so grateful and so, so happy."

It's nice to hear some happy news surrounding The Wanted, particularly after the group dealt with tragedy earlier this year. In March, fellow Wanted singer Tom Parker passed away at the age of 33 following a battle with cancer. At the time, his bandmates released a joint statement via a representative in which they celebrated his life. Their statement read, "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan, and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his bandmates. Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother; words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Sykes also shared a message on his own Instagram page in which he referred to Parker as the "most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet." He continued, "He was the reason that the band came back together and the last 6 months have been the greatest pleasure of my life. Our lives will never be the same… Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world. I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother."