Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus are calling it quits. The Love Actually star, 48, revealed in an Aug. 22 social media post that after 18 years together, she and McManuss have split. The actress added that it was his decision to call off their 12-year marriage.

"After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision," she wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Story.

McCutcheon – who portrayed Natalie, the love interest of Hugh Grant's prime-minister character David, in the 2003 holiday rom-com – and McManus, a singer-songwriter, got engaged at London's Embankment in 2012 after dating for five years. They went on to tie the knot in Lake Como, Italy in September 2012. They welcomed their first child together, son Rafferty, now 9, three years later, McCutcheon writing in her Thursday post that she and her estranged husband "are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, nine-year-old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority. We both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives."

McCutcheon went on to explain that their decision to separate "has evolved over a period of time," adding that they "are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy. Our love for Rafferty is something that will never waver or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible."

McCutcheon concluded the post by sharing "many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time." She added, "I continue to send Jack all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I (as always) are rooting for you! Thank you all for the love and support, now and always ... Martine.xx."

Addressing the reports, McManus told the Daily Mail, "There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this." The outlet reported that McManus is currently staying at the former couple's house in Surrey while McCutcheon and their son are vacationing in Marbella.

The separation news comes just weeks before the couple was set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary and just three weeks after McCutcheon penned a gushing post to McManuss to celebrate his Aug. 4 birthday. Her statement also came just hours after she shared an Instagram reel about heartbreak.