Comedian Suffers Neck Injury While Training for TV Show

Comedian Darren Harriott suffered a painful neck injury while training for the new season of Dancing On Ice. Harriott, a regular of U.K. talk shows, fell on the ice while practicing a lift with his pro partner, Tippy Packard. Dancing On Ice is a similar format to Dancing With the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, but celebrities have to learn the art of dancing on ice instead of a ballroom floor.

During a since-expired Instagram Story post, Harriott, 34, told fans he fell backward on the ice near the end of his rehearsal and was suffering from whiplash. "I can't turn my head properly or raise my left arm. This is a big week for everyone on Dancing on Ice because it's promo filming and show-and-tell so I'm gutted," Harriott said, reports The Mirror.

Harriott was positive about the situation though. "I need a few days to bring down the inflammation and then it's back to 'Spice on ice' with my amazing partner," he wrote. He went on to joke about how tough it might be to file a medical claim for whiplash. "Everyone would always add whiplash on top for a claim. 'Ye tell 'em you got whiplash too they won't check,'" he said.

The Love Island: Aftersun panelist was named a Dancing On Ice Season 15 contestant in October. That month, he told TalkTV's Trisha Goddard that he was "panicking" and worried about competing on the show. "I can't skate, I don't really dance. What am I doing? I'm worried I'm going to fly and just go into Schofield," he said, via The Sun.

"I've got the biggest feet they've ever had on the show they've said – I'm only a size 13," Harriott added. "I don't have boots yet – I'm the only person who doesn't have boots." The new season will begin on ITV1 in January, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as hosts. Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo, and Oti Mabuse are the judges.

Aside from Harriott, actresses Carley Stenson, Mollie Gallagher, and Patsy Palmer are also participating in the new season. The other contestants are Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu; The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex; former footballer John Fashanu; Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton; Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson; The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran; and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne. Dancer Regan Gascoigne won Season 14 earlier this year.

While Dancing On Ice has been a big hit in the U.K., the only attempt at a U.S. version was a flop. Fox aired Skating with Celebrities in early 2006, with actress Kirsty Swanson winning. The show earned low ratings and was canceled.