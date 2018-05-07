‘The Voice’ Judge Adam Levine Reveals If He and Behati Prinsloo Are Thinking Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo already have two kids but The Voice judge opened up about the possibility of a third.

During a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Levine spoke candidly about parenthood, saying, “It’s just so much fun. Being dad’s the most fun thing on the planet.”

DeGeneres then inquired if they are considering more kids in the future, to which Levine jokingly responded, “At this rate, yeah, I think I’m definitely going to let my wife be in control of the timing of the next child.”

DeGeneres followed up by asking if Prinsloo also wants more kids. “Oh yeah, we want, like, a lot,” the Maroon 5 crooner replied, prompting the talk show host to ask in jest, “Like five, like Maroon 5.”

Prinsloo just recently gave birth to the couple’s second child, Gio Grace, in February of this year. When announcing her birth, Levine commented, “She’s got her dad’s toes,” later lamenting, “Which is a bummer for her.”

Their first child, Dusty Rose, was born in September of 2016.

Levine and Prinsloo first began dating in May 2012. They married two years later, in July of 2014.

In a separate interview shared by LDS Living, Levine talked about becoming a father for the first time, saying, “When I had my baby girl, that was one of the most amazing moments of my life,” Levine said.

