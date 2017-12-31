‘The Voice’ Winner Craig Wayne Boyd Welcomes Second Child

Craig Wayne Boyd’s third child made his grand entrance this week, and the winner of The Voice season 7 was over the moon.

Graydon Scott Boyd, named for his great-great-grandfather, was born at 10:18 p.m. on Thursday, weighing in at 6 lbs 4 oz. He’s Boyd’s second child with his wife, Taylor Boyd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer has an elder son from a previous relationship.

The new parents were overjoyed with their Christmas gift to themselves. “The last week of December will forever be a huge week in the Boyd family,” Boyd told reporters from PEOPLE.

Boyd himself turns 39 years old on Sunday.

Night night! #babylove A post shared by Taylor Boyd (@taybrookebo) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

Craig and Taylor married in April 2016, just four months after their daughter, Dakota Lynne was born. The couple has organized a series of gag family photos to announce their pregnancy and keep fans updated.

Boyd won season 7 of The Voice with the support of Adam Levine.