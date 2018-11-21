‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Marks One Year Anniversary With Ben Domenech While Mourning John McCain

Meghan McCain is celebrating her 1-year anniversary with husband Ben Domenech!

On Tuesday, The View co-host marked one year of marriage with a touching tribute to Domenech, sharing a gallery of images from their wedding day and thanking him for being by her side through her father, Senator John McCain’s, battle with cancer.

“1 year married tomorrow baby, I can’t believe it’s been a year. My ride or die from day one,” McCain wrote. “In the words of the late poet Johnny Cash – we fell into a burning ring of fire.”

“My great love, my best friend, my true partner, my shelter from the storm. I would not have survived this last year without you,” she continued, referencing the death of her father, who passed away in August at the age of 81.

“Thank you for always taking on the world beside me – Bonnie and Clyde forever. I love you with my entire heart Ben,” she concluded the post.

McCain and Domenech became engaged in 2017, though the couple waited to confirm the rumors until Nov. 1.

“You may have read something about me on the Internet last night. I’m engaged!” McCain revealed on The View. “We’ve been together for years. We’ve been engaged for a while and it’s a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes.”

She went on to explain that the engagement happened at the Mayo Clinic after her father had a scan, and they decided “to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive.”

On Nov. 21 of that year, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona. The occasion had been pushed forward due to her father’s health crisis, it having been announced only four months prior that he was battling glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.

“The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends,” a representative said at the time.

The wedding feast was designed for her dad, with the rep stating that “Meghan really geared it a great deal to her dad so he would enjoy the menu.”