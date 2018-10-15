The Queen’s Great-Granddaughter Caught Stepping on Princess Eugenie’s Dress in Royal Wedding Portrait

Little Savannah Phillips is up to mischief again at Princess Eugenie’s wedding!

The eldest great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II became an internet sensation in June when she hilariously rolled her eyes and put a hand over Prince George’s mouth at Trooping the Colour. So Friday, when she was serving as one of six little bridesmaids in the princess’ wedding, it was only a matter of time before she let out her impish side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 7-year-old showed off her penchant for mischief in the official wedding portrait, appearing to be intentionally stepping on Princess Eugenie’s bridal train while cracking a big smile. Right behind her appears Prince George, who is smiling broadly, possibly in on what his little playmate was up to.

Here the couple are pictured with their Bridesmaids and Page Boys.

Front row (left to right): Miss Mia Tindall; Miss Savannah Phillips; Miss Maud Windsor.

Back row: Prince George; Princess Charlotte; Miss Theodora Williams; Miss Isla Phillips; Master Louis De Givenchy. pic.twitter.com/8rW5TZAe6L — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 13, 2018

Prince George and little Savannah were seen giggling and carrying on at the wedding in general, cracking up and covering their mouths during the pre-ceremony proceedings and during the ceremony itself.

It’s unlikely Princess Eugenie realized what the little bridesmaid was up to at the time, but based on the newlywed’s bucking of the system during her own marriage, it’s not far fetched to assume she might find the photobomb funny.

The princess even donned a silk motorcycle jacket over a short white mini dress for her third outfit of the wedding weekend, designer Samson Dougal revealed on Instagram Sunday.

“The look is an exciting and unusual one for a royal wedding, and had to go with the feel of the day,” Dougal told Harper’s Bazaar. “The three of us worked on possible ideas and directions and decided to go with a young and super fun aesthetic. Much like Eugenie, the look is totally unique, and full of fun. It’s a simple party dress with a modern jacket.”

“The jacket keeps it young and modern and doesn’t take itself too seriously,” Dougal added. “And to imagine a royal bride in a biker jacket celebrating her wedding at Windsor Castle – it’s fun and unexpected.”

He added of her Peter Pilotto gown, “She chose not to wear a veil and is defining her own modern look and beauty for herself. She’s an amazingly strong person and her decision to show the scars from her teenage surgeries was courageous and beautiful. She is great example for young women everywhere.”

Photo credit: Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images