‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Gets Married

Robin Thicke is a married man again. The “Lost Without You” singer wed his longtime love, April Love Geary.

Thicke, 48, and the model, 30, exchanged vows in an intimate beachside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico recently. They shared photos to their Instagram Stories of their special day.

Thicke and Geary first got engaged in 2018. He proposed in France. “Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “This trip was such a dream. I love you so much.”

The couple began dating in 2014, months after Thicke and his now ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, separated. The now-married couple went public with their relationship at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

Geary was 20 when they began dating. She took to social media once to defend against criticism of their 18-year age difference. “We’re out here LIVING while most of y’all are still bothered by an age gap,” she wrote.

Thicke and Geary share three children — Mia Love, Lola Alain, and Luca Patrick. He has a son, Julian, from his marriage to Patton.

After a contentious seven-year divorce, Thicke and Patton are in a better place. He told PEOPLE in 2021 that they are amicable now.

“There’s so much emotion when you first break up, and there’s so much stuff that spills over,” Thicke said at the time. “But time heals those wounds, and she’s an incredible person. Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, ‘It’s not about us anymore,’” he added. “We’re very lucky the way everything has worked out.”

Of their split, Thicke explained it was due to his career peak following the success of “Blurred Lines.” He explained, “My marriage to Paula was crumbling. I started using painkillers. It was a melting pot of trouble brewing, and I was so arrogant that I thought I could handle it all.”

After 21 years together and almost nine years of marriage, Patton filed for divorce, shocking fans. In her filing, she alleged infidelity, physical abuse, and drug use. Patton and Thicke battled in court over their son. Thicke denied that he cheated.