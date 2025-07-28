‘The Hills’ Alum Gets Married and Announces First Pregnancy

The Hills alum Lo Bosworth is officially married — and expecting her first baby!

The couple announced in an Instagram post, with Bosworth writing, “We said yes with joy,” in part, showcasing beautiful photos of her holding hands and staring lovingly into her husband Dom Natale’s eyes as Bosworth’s growing baby bump shows.

“And life, with its most tender timing, said yes right back,” the post continued. The wedding took place at their home in Laguna Beach, CA.

The couple announced their engagement in January with a black and white photo of them kissing and showcasing her beautiful diamond ring, captioning the post, “For you, my darling, it could only be a “yes.” Thank you for being the best that one could be, for me. All my love.” They began their fertility journey together via IVF ahead of their wedding.

“We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we’re at right now,” Bosworth told PEOPLE. “I’m about four months pregnant, and before starting our fertility journey we thought about a big, New York City wedding.”

After discovering they were pregnant, their wedding plans changed. “Once our family plans got underway however, we changed course to something we knew would be perfect if I was lucky enough to get pregnant: an intimate wedding with our closest family members enjoyed at home. We could take off our shoes, stretch out, enjoy great food and the beautiful decor and relax,” she said. Less than 30 people attended the wedding.

Laguna was the perfect choice. “Getting married at home in Laguna felt right for us — inviting, calming, and full of love,” Bosworth shared. “We’ve both been in NYC for about 15 years and for me, going home to Laguna to get married feels very full-circle. We wanted an understated, but colorful luncheon that felt inviting instead of stuffy. When your reception is in your backyard and you invite guests to jump in the pool, you need to be laid back about it all.”