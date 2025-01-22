Lauren “Lo” Bosworth is getting married! In a Tuesday, Jan. 21 Instagram post, The Hills alum, 38, announced that she is engaged to investor Domenic “Dom” Natale.

“For you, my darling, it could only be a ‘yes,’” Bosworth wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her and her fiancé kissing. The image gave fans a clear view of the Laguna Beach star’s stunning engagement ring. “Thank you for being the best that one could be, for me. All my love, L.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following her engagement news, many of Bosworth’s fans and friends congratulated the newly engaged couple. Commenting on the post, fellow Laguna Beach alum Morgan Smith wrote, “So happy for you!! Congrats.” Somebody else commented, “Congrats!! I’m so happy for you. Been rooting for you since your Lady Lovin’ podcast.” In response to the outpouring of support, the Love Wellness founder replied, “wow, people love LOVE. Thanks all for the kindest words of all time.”

Bosworth hasn’t revealed if she’s busy wedding planning just yet, and little is known about her and Natale’s relationship, including when they sparked romance. Although Bosworth was once a realty TV staple – she appeared on MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and appeared alongside Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt and Kristin Cavallari for five seasons on The Hills – she has led a much more private life in recent years.

“I served a very specific role, which I’m actually grateful for in hindsight. I didn’t have to get into it too much,” she said during an April 2024 appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast. “But in the areas where I did, it still kind of haunts me to this day, because there’s so many stories behind this story everybody saw on television that run very counter to what the public thinks of you.”

Prior to her relationship with Natale, Bosworth was previously linked to Shark Tank contestant Jimmy DeCicco, whom she went Instagram official with in 2019, per Us Weekly. It’s unclear how long the pair dated or when they split. Bosworth also previously dated her fellow The Hills cast member Scott Hochstadt for two years, between 2009 to 2010, as well as businessman Jeremy Globerson.