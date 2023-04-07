'The Challenge' Star C.T. Tamburello Says He Lost 65 Lbs Amid Divorce

Divorce isn't easy, and MTV staple C.T. Tamburello knows all about. The Challenge star is opening up about the toll his messy split from Lilianet Solares caused him physically. "I don't know what the f—k happened, I don't,"he said in an Instagram video uploaded on Friday, April 7. "I lost 65 f—king pounds!" He says he addressed the weight loss after fans noticed the drastic change, and he's also tired of the messy legal battle. "What am I supposed to do with all this? What am I supposed to say? [Do] I want to clear the air?" he continued. "I'm tired of getting dragged. Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, [and] God in the eyes. … I can honestly say I've given you everything you asked for, including this divorce. Why am I getting dragged?"

The former pair married in September 2018. He filed for divorce four years later. Us Weekly confirmed they reached a temporary financial and custody arrangement. They share a 7-year-old son together. Solares agreed to move out of their shared home and into a rental property. He agreed to pay his estranged spouse temporary support of $761 per month.

He's since accused her of dating a stripper from Magic Mike, blocking him from social media, and making things difficult all around. "You ain't working, you ain't got a car [and] the judge said, 'No,' you ain't getting any more money because you're a f—king mess," Tamburello said in the video about his ex. "I had to pay for your attorney."

He says she's taken nearly everything from him, but it's not enough to keep the drama away. "Why are you still living in my house?" he asked in the video. "Oh here we go, now [it's a] 'hostile environment' and you're trying to kick me out of the house? Full custody of the kid? I didn't even know I had a life insurance policy. The reason she's upset [is] because she wanted to file, she didn't think I was going to do it."

He said he never intended to speak about their issues publicly. "It's a shame, it didn't have to come to this. We talked about it," he said. The video has since been deleted.