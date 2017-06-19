The Bachelor’s Ashley Salter Married Her College Sweetheart in a Gorgeous Beach Wedding

@agbrannen can’t wait to tie the knot xx #saltertothealtar #brannengotthefinalrose
A photo posted by Ashley Salter @clearwatervodka (@absalt) on
On Saturday, September 10th, Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Salter married her college sweetheart, Austin Brannen in the Bahamas.
the story of the couple’s beautiful oceanside nuptials at the Atlantis Hotel and Casino with their closest family and friends.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Salter and Brannen have had a whirlwind of happy moments as their wedding comes just five months after welcoming their baby boy, Brooks, to their family.
A photo posted by Ashley Salter @clearwatervodka (@absalt) on
Salter was on season 19 of The Bachelor and dated Chris Soules as well as castmates, Dan Cox and Nick Peterson on Paradise.