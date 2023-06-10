Teresa Guidice's Husband Hit With Restraining Order by Ex-Fiancée

The husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas, was hit with a temporary restraining order on Friday, filed by his ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser, who claims that he orchestrated a harassment campaign with an "undercover covert patient" against her at the place where she works as a therapist. Court records indicate that the Superior Court of New Jersey issued the temporary restraining order in Monmouth County on May 26. Reiser's attorney, Douglas C. Anton, told Entertainment Tonight that the TRO filing is confidential and unavailable for public viewing. According to Anton, Ruelas hired Richard "Bo" Dietl's private investigation firm "to place an 'undercover covert' using a fake name 'to stalk, harass and otherwise appear as a 'patient' of my client under false pretenses all in an effort to secretly, covertly, either 1. communicate Mr. Ruelas' interest in my client, 2. intimidate my client through third parties just to let her know that 'he is always watching or in control,' or 3. to gather some other kind of information that Mr. Ruelas seeks to use for a legal or not legal reason."

Furthermore, Anton says this "undercover covert" is a female Dietl employee. Anton said, "All three possibilities raise concerns and scare my client who thought she got this guy out of her life for good years ago." Anton continued, "The manner in which he went about fraudulently invading her profession raises the level of fear in that, even with prior Civil Restraint Orders/ Agreements in place that codify that they are mutually not to have this type of conduct to or against each other, he seemingly acts with contempt of same. This has got to stop." Reiser's bio describes her as "a mother, 2X Ironman, & therapist specializing in narcissistic abuse." Ruelas and Reiser last had contact in 2021, according to Us Weekly. Ruelas and Giudice were married in August 2022. Anton told ET Reiser reached out to the police, who placed her on the phone with a judge after she felt forced to protect herself. After hearing her side, Anton said the judge granted a TRO "to protect her until the matter can be heard" at a later hearing.

"If Mr. Ruelas is a 'man's man' as I believe him to be, he will fall on his own sword, save his friend's reputation as a private investigator, protect this young female employee from having her credibility destroyed or going to jail and admit he did this, give a legal, non-harassing reason why and have his lawyer communicate that to my office," Anton told ET. "I will then discuss it with my client and if it is reasonable, and she feels comfortable enough with the reason to allay her fears from this harassment and intimidation, even if she does not like that he did it, I will recommend that she dismiss the TRO and this matter can conclude peacefully for all parties with the understanding that he never do anything like this to my client again." The filing by Reiser comes just three days after Bravo aired its drama-laden wedding special, The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Gets Married.