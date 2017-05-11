‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Farrah Abraham Goes to Couples Therapy, Catelynn Lowell Still in Rehab

Teen Mom OG fans have been in for quite the rollercoaster ride already this season as Farrah Abraham and on again, off again boyfriend Simon Saran have continued on their rocky path, but at least they finally went to a couples therapy session. In an equally emotional segment, Tyler Baltierra visited Catelynn Lowell in rehab.

Abraham and Saran sat down with Dr. Jenn Mann, who appears on VH1’s Couples Therapy, and the therapist had a lot of thoughts on their relationship.

“The footage that I have seen of the way you talk to him, no man in his right mind will stick around,” Dr. Mann told Abraham as she teared up.

That doesn’t mean Saran isn’t at fault too.

The doctor scolded him for leading her on with talk of marriage and more children.

“When you dangle that carrot and don’t follow through, it’s really hurtful to her,” she explained.

She also took them both to task for discussing their relationship in front of seven-year-old Sophia.

Meanwhile, Baltierra and Lowell were having an emotional interaction of their own.

“I’m never gonna leave you,” Baltierra told her, tugging on heart strings everywhere.

It was a touching moment after a tense episode that revealed the two have been having a tough time connecting from a distance while Lowell seeks help for her marijuana use. He admitted to feeling “frazzled and fragile” because Lowell cries “almost every time i talk to her.”