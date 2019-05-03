‘Teen Mom 2′ Husband David Eason Deletes Instagram Account After Allegedly Killing Jenelle Evans’ Dog

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason has been making headlines after allegedly killing her dog and as a result he seems to be taking a break from social media.

The backlash he received after news broke was tremendous to say the least, so he deleted his Instagram account @hicktownking all together.

A few days ago he took to the social media outlet to post, “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. ‘m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want,” he continued writing. “But this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

That account may be inactive but his other one @bigolhonky is still up and running.

This all started over a video the former Teen Mom 2 star posted to his Instagram that showed the family’s French bulldog Nugget biting Eason and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter Ensley. After the video — in that same post — he shared a photo of Ensley with a scratch on her face from the dog. Eason claimed this wasn’t the first time Nugget snapped, so this time he decided to take action.

Not long after, Evans took to her social media account to share a heartbreaking post.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed…you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that the couple hasn’t spoken since the incident.

“David shot the dog after it came after Ensley,” the source shared. “Jenelle has all the kids with her and is not talking to David right now. She’s very upset and is taking time to figure out what she wants to do.”

This isn’t the first time the public has lashed out at her husband. Eason is no longer allowed to shoot for Teen Mom 2 after he was fired by MTV last year for homophobic tweets.