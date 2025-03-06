Jennifer Garner Reportedly Not Interested in Rekindling Romance With Ben Affleck

Romance is reportedly off the table for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. Although the exes have been spending more time together amid Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez, and despite the actor reportedly being “open” to the idea reuniting with his ex, Garner is said to be uninterested in rekindling their relationship.

Speaking to Page Six shortly after the outlet reported that Affleck “would love another chance” with his ex, a source close to the actress claimed that the “feeling is not mutual.” The source added that Garner is “happy” in her seven-year relationship with John Miller.

“Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” the source clarified.

Affleck and Garner are parents to Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13. The former couple were married for 10 years before they split in 2015.

In the years since their divorce was finalized in 2018, the pair have remained close, presenting a united front for their children and often spotted on outings together. However, they landed themselves at the center of romance rumors this week after they were spotted celebrating their son Samuel’s 13th birthday Sunday. In images published by TMZ and Page Six, Garner and Affleck were seen laughing, and in several images, Affleck was pictured with his arm around Garner’s waist, causing some fans to speculate romance was once again in the air.

Although a source later claimed that Affleck “would love another chance” with Garner and “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right,” it seems both Garner and Affleck aren’t planning to rekindle things at this time. That same source acknowledged that Affleck “knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives” and “he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter. Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.”

A separate source described their relationship to Us Weekly as “good friends,” and said rumors of a romance between them are “ridiculous.”

A source added to PEOPLE Monday that Garner and Affleck are “on great terms. Jen’s very happy with Ben. He spends a lot of time with the kids They get along great. She makes him laugh like no one else can. She seems happy that Ben’s happy.”